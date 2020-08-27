A Union College alum has made a splash this summer with his new business, Big Boy Suds. A popular concept in his native Memphis, the AmeriCorps volunteer has high hopes for the budding enterprise.
Darrius Wells came to Barbourville to play football at Union College. “My mom said it was college or the military,” he said with a chuckle. Wells is currently an AmeriCorps volunteer at Knox Central and is now pursuing a Masters in Criminology after completing his Bachelors in Criminal Justice, following in his father’s footsteps, a crime scene investigator.
Wells had been cutting hair on the side, mostly Union students, before he purchased a truck at auction and converted it into his mobile business. He isn’t the first in his family to get into the game, his uncle operates a similar business in Florida.
Wells’ pitch is the convenience and quality of his work. “We come to you,” he says. His truck is outfitted with everything he needs to fully wash and detail a vehicle, up to three at a time. The Chevy Avalanche he currently uses even comes with a water tank and generator, meaning customers don’t need to supply anything.
The pandemic hasn’t been a major issue for Wells, he’s been busy enough to bring in help and is in the market to buy a second vehicle, preferably a large van. He touted his steamer and cleaning materials not only help provide a high-quality job, but also sterilize. “Customers don’t even need to see me,” he stated, adding many leave their money in their vehicles for him.
Wells can tackle vehicles of all shapes and sizes and any interior material. He offers full washes, detailing, a clay bar, wax, headlight restoration, engine bay cleaning and more. A standard wash can run $25 to $30 with full services ranging from $120 to $150; a vehicles size being a major factor in exact price. Wells says his full-service package can take up to five hours and is incredibly detailed. A Big Boy Suds decal on your back window can get you $10 off every service and there is a discount for multiple cars.
Wells would like to see the business expand across the region and has been working on plans to add another vehicle. He would also like to work with dealerships, schools, and other fleets in the future.
Wells stressed that he will come to the customer and that he services the greater Knox area. He also believes the work speaks for itself, a belief that inspires the company motto “give us the time and we’ll make your car shine.”
You can contact Big Boy Suds to schedule an appointment and checkout before and after videos at Facebook.com/BigBoySuds.
