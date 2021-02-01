Ms. Mollie Jane Hale, 66, of Mackey Bend, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 27, 2021 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Edward Lee and Flora Elizabeth Senters Prichard born on May 16, 1954 in Knox County.
Mollie was a former long-time customer service manager with Mountain Advocate Media and a former employee of both WYWY Radio Station and the Knox Funeral Home. She was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and spending time with family and friends.
On August 20, 1976, she united in marriage with Paul Hale and to this union a son was born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Glen Prichard; a niece, Rebecka Helton; great-niece, Brittany and her loving companion, John Sie Patterson.
Survivors include her beloved son, Paul Edward Hale and wife, Renee, of Mackey Bend; two cherished granddaughters, Madison Elizabeth and Olivia Grace Hale both of Mackey Bend; a sister and brother-in-law, Ruth Ann and Donnie Helton of Gray; two great-nieces, Chloe and Breanna of Gray; special friends, Nancy and Jennifer Goodin and Kathy McKeehan; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, February 2 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Prichard Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky will be followed during all services. We appreciate your help with these guidelines so we can continue to serve our community during these trying times in the safest manner possible.
