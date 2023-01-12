How many of those newly made resolutions have already been broken? Most think, “New year, new me” and with that mentality comes the desires to be healthier and fit. Gyms are running specials on memberships, low calorie food options readily available, and stores are selling out athletic gear. I know, yes, they bait me every year, hook, line, and sinker.
My mom battled it every year, as I was growing up. It’s hard loosing the weight, especially when everyone else in the household is not on a diet. My Aunt Arthena purchased a new electric treadmill, when they first became available in fancy home models. We had never seen or used one, she lured mom over to try it and of course, I followed to inspect.
She had the impressive piece of equipment in the corner of the room, the front was facing the entryway for all to see with the back entry portion of the treadmill against the wall-this would prove to be much disastrous later.
My Aunt Letha had came by also to check it out and we rushed to it in awe. Aunt Art, who is always digging for something extra shuffled to the basement to find some Velcro leg weights to add to the experience.
My mom overcome by excitement jumped on it and said, “I wanna’ try, how do u turn it on?” Me, evermore the enthusiastic assistant, pushed the power button, and I saw my mom legs attempt to take off then flail backwards ejecting her into the air and back down on the belt of the treadmill. Now what we didn’t know then was when I turned it on, it was at full speed. When I say full speed, think 75mph full throttle. My mom being trapped half on the treadmill and between the wall, was being jousted about like a bag of potatoes and with each thud, there was a mumble of, “Oh!” Followed by Aunt Letha who could only get out a nervous yelp that sounded similar to hiccups or “Up!” maybe.
I looked at mom bouncing below and back to Aunt Letha frozen on the other side before thinking to turn off the machine.
At the stop, much to mom’s relief she scurried aside like roadkill to which my Aunt Art just returned to see. Mom ever dramatic, let out a whimper similiar to the low shreik of a screech owl. Mom’s wounds were visible on her knees to which we attended with our only available medical supplies of scotch tape and sanitary napkins.
If mom doesn’t kill me for writing this one, I too am attempting to vow to eat healthier. Why not? An angelic soprano kid from Harlan, Ky won The Voice, Barbourville went wet, and everyone says the sky is the limit, so I can certainly try to loose some weight, right? So here is a healthier recipe packed with flavor, send your recipes to kdcole1120@gmail.com and careful on the treadmills!
