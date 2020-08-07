Mona Howard Baker, 92, departed this life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her home in Keavy. Born May 1, 1928, in Leslie County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Bertha Sizemore Howard.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Indian Creek Church of Christ.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband Brack Baker whom she married on November 15, 1947; son, Larry Baker; granddaughter, Amy Lynn; two brothers: Boyd Howard and Felix Howard, Jr., and two sisters: Opal Vanover and Elma Asher.
She leaves behind her son, Jerry Baker; brother, Garland Howard (Helen); and sister, Jean Howard of Keavy; three grandchildren: Rick Baker (Maria), Shana Caldwell (Joe); and Charlotte Parish (Jim); and six great grandchildren: Hannah Baker, Tristan Anthony Baker, Kevin Estrada, Skye Baker, Jordan Baker, and Tristan Baker.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, August 7, 2020, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Michael Asher officiating. Burial will be follow in the Baker Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin. CDC guidelines and the executive order from the governor requiring a face covering/mask are posted at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.