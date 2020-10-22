Monnie Helton of Wilton passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born on February 4, 1923 in Wilton to David Kay and Mary Elizabeth Patterson. She was the fifth of six children in the family. She attended and graduated from Knox Central High School in 1941. She married Ray H Helton in July of 1944. They were married until his death in 1997. They had three children Joan Gail Helton McClure, Janice S Helton and Robert D Helton. In 1946 she joined Chapel Grove Baptist Church, where she remained a member until her death. They moved their family to Springfield Ohio in 1960. Monnie took a position with The Masonic Nursing Home of Springfield as a nursing assistant. In 1974 they returned to Corbin, where they opened a welding fabrication business that continued in operation until 1998.
She is preceded in death by her Husband Ray H. Helton; Daughter Janice Sue Helton; Son-in-law Larry McClure; Parents David Kay and Mary Elizabeth Patterson; Siblings Arthur Elliott, Raymond Elliott, Earl Patterson, Esco and Murriel Powell, and Beaula Patterson all of Wilton.
She will be missed by her daughter Joan Gail McClure; Son Robert Helton and Daughter-in-law Laura S. Faulconer of Apex, North Carolina; Grandchildren John and Jean McClure Jones of Cynthiana, Kentucky, Joshua Helton and Caleb Helton of Apex, North Carolina; And her great grandchildren Jake and Mackenzie Jones of Cynthiana.
A graveside service for Monnie Helton will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Terrell Cemetery in Wilton.
Those attending should wear a face mask and social distance.
Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
