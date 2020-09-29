Moore

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The Union College men's golf team has its first competition of 2020 in the books. The Bulldogs competed at the East Tennessee Collegiate hosted by Milligan University (Tenn.) yesterday and notched a No. 8 finish. The second day of the competition was canceled due to inclement weather.

Union shot a 332 with Sammy Moore leading the way shooting a 73 to tie for fifth out of the 43 golfers on the course.

BULLDOG TEAM SCORES

Union – 332

T5 – Sammy Moore – 73

T32 – Sean Strunk – 82

36 – Jonathan Larsson – 83

42 – Blaine Wyatt – 94

43 – Dakota Tye – 97

NEXT FOR THE BULLDOGS

Union travels to Dayton, Tenn. on Oct. 8 for the Bryan College Tournament.

