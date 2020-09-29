JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The Union College men's golf team has its first competition of 2020 in the books. The Bulldogs competed at the East Tennessee Collegiate hosted by Milligan University (Tenn.) yesterday and notched a No. 8 finish. The second day of the competition was canceled due to inclement weather.
Union shot a 332 with Sammy Moore leading the way shooting a 73 to tie for fifth out of the 43 golfers on the course.
BULLDOG TEAM SCORES
Union – 332
T5 – Sammy Moore – 73
T32 – Sean Strunk – 82
36 – Jonathan Larsson – 83
42 – Blaine Wyatt – 94
43 – Dakota Tye – 97
NEXT FOR THE BULLDOGS
Union travels to Dayton, Tenn. on Oct. 8 for the Bryan College Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.