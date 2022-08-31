On 8/31/2022 at 12:09 PM the Barbourville Police Department responded to a stabbing located on 3rd Street in Barbourville.
Officers determined that an argument occurred between Steven Broughton and Shawn Hamilton. While arguing the two began fighting when the suspect, Steven Broughton age 32 of Barbourville, began stabbing the victim. The victim, Shawn Hamilton age 30 of Robinson Creek KY., sustained multiple stab wounds. The victim was treated by Knox EMS and transported to Barbourville ARH where he was flown by air ambulance to University of Tennessee Medical Center. Victims condition is unknown at the time of this press release.
At the time of the complaint School Resource Officers with the Knox County Schools and Barbourville City School were made aware of the situation and initiated lockdown protocols. At 3:00 PM Sheriff Mike Smith located the suspect on Turner Loop in the Gray community.
Steven Broughton of Barbourville has been charged with Assault 1st Degree and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond. Sergeant Josh Lawson of the Barbourville Police Department is continuing the investigation.
