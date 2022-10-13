At the upcoming Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Thursday, a late businessman and former County Judge-Executive, as well as the Barbourville Fire Department will be honored.
The Governor James D. Black Award and Organization of the Year Award will be handed out.
Carnell Sprinkles Receives Governor James D. Black Award
Carnell Sprinkles was posthumously honored by the Chamber with the James Dixon Black Award. The James Dixon award is named after Kentucky’s 39th Governor, who served in the role for seven months in 1919.
Sprinkles was a well-known businessman, contractor, and former Knox County Judge Executive. He was born to Carnell Sprinkles and Ellen Frost Sprinkles Smith. Sprinkles is the husband of Joan Abner Sprinkles. Carnell and Joan have two sons and daughters-in-law. Charles, their first son, married the late Gail Jackson Sprinkles. Kelly, their second son, married Amy Asher Sprinkles.
Sprinkles has four grandchildren: Courtney Murphy (Chris), Austin Sprinkles, Alex Sprinkles (Macy), and Clay Sprinkles. In addition, he has two great-grandchildren: Carley Murphy and Caelleann Murphy.
Former employee of Sprinkles, Annie Sanders conveyed, “I started working for Carnell when I was 17 years old, my senior year of high school during the co-op program. He let me keep the job after co-op and hired me full time. He never looked down on anyone, he would speak and cut up with everyone he came in contact with. He had one of the biggest hearts that some may not have seen, but I did. He was passionate about his work and family. We miss him, but continue to keep as he said, ‘working like a bank mule.’”
Organization of the Year Is Presented To The Barbourville Fire Department
The Barbourville Fire Department, which was organized in 1929, works the five miles radius of the city and extends beyond the boundaries in order to connect with the other fire departments in the county. It is currently made up of a fire chief and 32 volunteers.
Fire Chief Doug Dozier explained, “In order to be a volunteer, one has to have one-hundred fifty hours training to get certification. Plus, they have to have an extra twenty hours of training yearly in order to retain their certification.”
Volunteer firefighter Kevin Hinkle stated, “I would put us up against anyone. We have consistently had between 29 and 32 volunteers for the twenty years I have been with the department. It’s hard these days to get people to devote their time and effort to anything, but our team is dedicated.”
