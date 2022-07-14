Matthew Baley-Rich Morgan 8 months old competed in the Whitley County Fair pageant on Saturday July 9th. He received prettiest smile, best dressed, Angel face, and was crowned Whitley County Fair 2022 Tiny King. He is the son of Haley and Matthew Morgan, both of Barbourville. Matthew Baley was sponsored by
April Payne, Knox County Detention Center Lieutenant
Los Primos-Mexican Restaurant-barbourville
Marissa’s Creations
Wood Transmission in memory of Matthew Wood
Josh Trosper - Realtor - Voted Knox Co.’s Best
Heavenly Rainbow Learning Center
316 Custom Baits
Matthew Baley and his Mom and Dad would like to say thank you, again, to his sponsors!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.