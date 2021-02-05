The results of the 2020 news and advertising contests for the Kentucky Press Association have been announced, and The Mountain Advocate staff will bring home more awards from 2020 than in the previous decade combined.
Congratulations to the staff recognized for their hard work and dedication to serving the people of Knox County!
KPA News Contest 2020
1st Place
- Best Editorial Writer – Charles Myrick
- Best Video – Charles Myrick
- Best Graphics – Charles Myrick
- Best Editorial Page – Charles Myrick
- Best Front Page – Charles Myrick, Jeff Ledington
2nd Place
- Breaking News Coverage
- Best Video – Jeff Ledington, Kristy Cole
- Best Graphics – Charles Myrick
3rd Place
- Best Analytical Story – Jeff Ledington
- Best On-Going Extended Coverage Story – Charles Myrick
- Best Video – John Dunn, Jeff Ledington
- Best General News Picture – Charles Myrick
General Excellence
- 3rd Place
KPA Advertising Contest 2020
3rd Place
- Multiple Advertiser ‘Sig’ Page - Staff
