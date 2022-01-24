The Mountain Advocate news team was well rewarded for its efforts at the Kentucky Press Association Excellence in Kentucky Awards for 2021. The awards are handed down by a different state’s press association.
Publishing General Manager Charles Myrick was awarded third place in the categories of Best Special Section, Best Front Page, and Best Editorial Page. Myrick also received a second place award for his contributions to covering the Patrick Baker case in the Best Ongoing/Extended Coverage category. One judge noted of his work that “it’s possible this is the wave of the future look of front pages.”
Also being awarded second place in the Best Ongoing/Extended Coverage category for work on the Baker case was News Reporter Jeff Ledington. Additionally, he also took second in the categories of Best Headline Write and Best Enterprise or Analytical Story. He and Sports Editor John Dunn were awarded third place for Best Use of Social Media or Multi-Media, with one judge referring to their work as “near broadcast-level reporting.” Ledington also took home first place for Best Investigative Story or Series.
Dunn’s abilities beyond the page were evident as he took home first and third place in the Best Video Category. That’s not to say his writing skills weren’t well received however. Dunn won first and second place in the Best Sport Story Category.
The Mountain Advocate received third place for General Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers Weekly Class Three.
