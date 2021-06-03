The Mountain Advocate is excited to announce that University of Kentucky student Cade Bonner has joined the paper as a marketing and digital media intern for the Summer.
“It’s exciting to bring someone with Cade’s background in to learn what it’s like to work in community journalism,” said Mountain Advocate Publisher Charles Myrick. “With our great staff, Cade will work on creating some amazing marketing and promotion projects for us during his time with us and we’re excited to have him here!” Myrick added.
Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Bonner has lived in 10 different states. Most recently he calls Cape May, New Jersey home.
Bonner fell in love with Kentucky after his two sisters attended the university. He is entering his senior year with a major in Communications and Media Arts and a minor in Business. He chose to intern with The Advocate because he “wanted to work with media in any way possible.” A fan of all things media, from TV news and movies to print, he is excited to work on filming and editing for the paper. “I love to read the news,” he says.
Bonner may be new to Barbourville, but he has already found a lot to love about its small town charm and beautiful town square. “It reminds me of home,” he said.
