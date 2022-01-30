Living next door to my grandma during my childhood was a blessing to me. I inherited her deep respect and connection to the past. She was a woman with deep roots and without a wandering spirit. She wanted her grandchildren to grow up with the same love for their mountain heritage as she had. Looking back as I review time spent with her I now value even more the simple life lessons filled with grandma’s mountain wisdom.
As a child I loved listening to grownup’s conversation. My ears were filled with all that happened in each neighbors household. We were a close community; there were no strangers on the lane. I remember asking grandma if we were rich or poor. I knew we lived as well as our neighbors but we did not have a lot of money. What does that make us, was my question to her, RICH or POOR?
She was slow to respond but she said, “we are rich, we have always been rich and we will always be rich.” She pointed to her heart and then to her head and said, “rich is in here and up here, you will always be rich in heart and mind. You see richness is a state of mind; not how much money you have that counts in life. It is what you do with what you have that counts. As long as you remember that, you will be rich.”
Grandma reminded me that someone will always be prettier and smarter, have bigger houses and better clothes, that someone will do better in school. She suggested that I needed to look in the mirror and like who I was and to work within my own circumstances; learn to use the gifts I was born with and to keep my heart pure and loving.
She added you cannot find happiness by looking for it in money and worldly things.
I look back with warm reverence and deep respect for those wise words from grandma and her mountain wisdom.
Millie’s thought for today; “Happiness is a state of mind, not a set of circumstances. It is a serene feeling you can always experience and live in, not something you have to search very far for.
In fact you can never find happiness by “searching”. Happiness isn’t outside your self. Attaining worldly processions acquiring homes, cars, earning titles and degrees, all the “trappings of life” do not make us happy. “You can be happy No matter what.”
Millie’s quote for today; a Chinese Proverb; to forget one’s ancestors is to be a brook without a source, a tree without roots.”
Mildred Higgins
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.