Much to be thankful for

It’s been a hard year for me. I am not immune to the curves life throws our way.
Just a little over two months ago, my precious mother, Maxine Myrick, breathed her last breath in this world and awoke to perfect health and paradise, and my faith leads me to believe wholeheartedly she is reunited with loved ones, including her parents, her son Philip Jr., a grandson, nephews and a host of other family. Her birthday was November 13. She would’ve been 77 years young, but she’s more alive now than ever.
Having watched her struggle with a scary cancer diagnosis and the multiple trips, and delays, to various doctors in Lexington and Corbin, it was hard to see this strong woman suffer, yet be so brave in the face of this diagnosis. She knew her health wasn’t good, but now we had answers and they weren’t what we wanted to hear. We had hoped to have more time with her... and to start immunotherapy with hopes it would strengthen her to be able to withstand chemotherapy. But, about the time she should’ve started immunotherapy, we were gathered around her saying our “see you laters”.
Losing mom was hard, but it does bring comfort knowing she isn’t suffering anymore and we will see her, in a renewed, glorified body at that glorious reunion. For that, I am thankful.
In the midst of the chaos of doctors appointments and all that entails, I managed to also pull off the greatest thing to happen to me on this earth. I married the love of my life!
In November 2020, in the middle of a pandemic, I made an unlikely Facebook Dating connection to a girl living an hour and a half away from me. How would that even work? Well, we connected, and I awkwardly, as I do, introduced myself with something akin to “For a newspaper publisher, I am at a loss of words for something witty to say.” That humor snagged her. We had our first date a little over two weeks later on my birthday, the day after Thanksgiving that year. Because of COVID, we couldn’t go to a movie or go to a sit-down restaurant to eat. Instead, we ordered a nice takeout dinner, sat by the Clinch River and ate (the spot I would propose in February of this year), and went to Farragut to see Christmas lights and briefly shopped for a Christmas ornament at Cracker Barrel. With the exception of a handful of very busy, or sick weekends, I have spent nearly every Sunday or Saturday in Clinton, Tenn. to spend time with my sweet Ashley.
For all the hard things I’ve experienced this year with mom’s passing and dad’s health not being the greatest either, marrying the love of my life in July and having both my parents there meant the world to me. We pushed our wedding up an entire year, exactly, to see that happen, and thanks to my wonderful mother-in-law, some amazing friends and the Lord above, we pulled off our beautiful wedding with about two months to plan and invite everyone. We are still working on getting our “thank you” cards sent, by the way.
A couple of weeks ago, we were able to slip away for a week and finally take our honeymoon cruise from Charleston to the Bahamas. It was a first experience for both of us, and of course we’re hooked and have a sequel cruise planned for next Fall.
I am thankful for much this year. In the midst of a hard and trying time that no one should have to endure, but everyone must, I find it to be a very beautiful year.
I am thankful for our readers. Throughout the pandemic, we never stopped working. We covered the news, and kept you informed on COVID rates, closings, openings and all the while never cowering. We did the job and did it well. Our readers and advertisers saw us through it, and we came out on the other side stronger than before.
To all those facing first holidays without loved ones just know you have much to be thankful for. If you are reading this, be thankful. God has truly blessed this world with beauty, good people and opportunity to make the best of each day.
I am thankful for you, and look forward to serving you for years to come. Happy Thanksgiving!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.