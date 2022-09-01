A string of robberies involving ATM thefts, burglarized businesses across multiple states and a stolen church van has led to the arrest of four individuals and police say more arrests are coming.
A multi-agency effort by law enforcement resulted in the identification and arrest of Dave E. Smith of Flat Lick, B.J. Hubbard of Flat Lick, and brothers Shannon Davidson, Barbourville and Kody Davidson of Middletown, Ohio.
Multiple businesses in southeastern Kentucky and into Tennessee suffered damage in the wave of burglaries in recent weeks. A total of 14 burglary cases were closed as a result of the investigation.
A stolen church van belonging to New Heights Church of Middlesboro was used in the heists. The van has since been recovered and transferred to Kentucky State Police for a forensics examination.
More charges and arrests are pending. The joint investigation by detectives with Barbourville Police Department, Corbin Police Department, Williamsburg Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff's Office, London Police Department, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office helped crack the case.
