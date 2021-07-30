On July 30, 2021 at 8:18 a.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department requesting assistance on Hedden Flats Road. KSP Troopers and Detectives from Post 10 responded and began an investigation.
KSP is currently working a death investigation and no arrests have been made.
Det. Kevin Howard is continuing the investigation. As more information comes available we will release it.
UPDATE
KSP has now opened a murder investigation for the death of Matthew Welsh (36) of Woodbine. Mr. Welsh was pronounced deceased by the Knox County Deputy Coroner. Preliminary investigation indicates Mr. Welsh was found deceased after an altercation involving stabbing that took place at his residence involving Joseph Masters, (33) of Woodbine and Charles “CJ” McVey, (37) of Woodbine.
Joseph Masters was located and arrested in Campbell County, TN and is currently lodged in the Campbell County Detention Center, awaiting extradition back to KY. Mr. Masters is charged with murder, unlawful imprisonment 1st degree and Kidnapping (adult).
Mr. McVey was located by Corbin City Police Department and taken into custody. KSP has now charged McVey with murder, unlawful imprisonment 1st degree and Kidnapping (adult). Mr. McVey is lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Detective Kevin Howard is continuing the investigation.
