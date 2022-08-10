When Matt Manning was tasked with starting a new community theater group earlier this year he wasn’t sure what to expect, but now, after three successful showings of the group’s debut production, Murder Within Us, he is feeling very optimistic about what the future could hold.
“The cast really knocked it out of the park,” Manning said of the actors in the Kentucky Playhouse, which is what the theater group has decided to call itself. “We had a near sellout for our first three shows last week, and this week’s shows are virtually sold out at this point.”
The show, an interactive murder mystery “whodunit” that includes dinner for all guests in attendance, is being performed at the Kentucky Creative Bistro in Corbin. The initial three presentations took place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week, and the final three will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week, Aug. 11-13.
Although tickets have been mostly gobbled up at this point, Manning says that more opportunities to see performances from the Kentucky Playhouse should be coming in the not-too-distant future.
“The people seem to love it, and are really into it,” Manning said of the community’s response to his group’s initial efforts. “The biggest hurdle in getting started was whether we would sell tickets to the shows. The answer to that has been a resounding ‘yes,’ so we are definitely going to look into how we can expand.”
Manning said that he would like to collaborate with other drama groups in the region if possible, and although the event space at Kentucky Creative will remain as the home base for the Kentucky Playhouse for now, he would like to have the opportunity to hold performances at other locations as well.
As for when the next show will be held, Manning said he is planning to hold auditions soon, and is shooting for a late-September or early-October debut. He is also planning more dinner shows, possibly for Halloween and Christmas.
“We would like to thank everyone for their response,” Manning said. “Over the past week I have had a lot of people messaging me, asking how they can help, and how they can get involved. More information will be coming soon, so look for that when it is posted.”
Those interested in learning more about the Kentucky Playhouse can look for information at www.kentuckyplayhouse.com and on the Kentucky Creative Facebook page.
