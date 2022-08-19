Muriel Christine McHargue, age 85, of Corbin, KY, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Baptist Health in Corbin.
She was born on January 22, 1937, in Whitesburg, KY, and was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Boone McHargue, children, Darryl Ball, Ronald Ball, and Randy McHargue, parents, Gordon and Laura Gray, and by her siblings, Rose, Ruth, Sue, Clair Mae, Larry, Elmer, Johnny, Robert, and Alvin.
Christine is survived by her sons, Quintus and Brenda McHargue, and Ray and Jennifer McHargue, daughter-in-law, Linda Ball, brother, Don Gray, sister, Josephine Gray, grandchildren, Ronald Wayne Ball, Jeffery Allen Ball, Anthony and Elizabeth Mills, Boone McHargue, and Elizabeth McHargue, great grandchildren, Aubrey Nicole Mills and Lucas Scott Mills, and by numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Visitation will be from 1-3pm on Saturday August 20, 2022, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service will be held at 3pm with Rev. Billy Evans, Rev. Paula Farmer, and Rev. Michael Addison officiating.
Burial will follow in the Martin Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky. Pall bearers will be Charles Steele, Mike Steele, David Steele, Darryl Lowe, Elizabeth McHargue, and Russell Wells.
Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
