I hope the readers of the Advocate had a wonderful Christmas this year. Last week I asked a group of friends on Facebook to tell me their Christmas Wish for our planet. This week I asked another group to tell me what the best Christmas gift they ever received.
VJB said, “The baseball collection my son gave me when he was 6 years old was my best Christmas gift. As a single mother, we bonded over his love of sports.”
RF responded, “For my eighth Christmas, I received a Hop-a-long Cassidy cowboy outfit complete with double holster and two cap pistols.”
JB replied, “My best gift was the Raggedy Ann doll that my Mom made for me! I was three and I knew Mom had made it. I called it the Raggedy Ann doll that mommy made that Santa brought.”
DF answered, “My favorite gifts were wrapped together, a stuffed cat with soft white fur sitting on top of a beautiful brown Angora sweater.”
MC said, “My favorite Christmas present was a hand stitched quilt that my Grandmother made me.”
SO replied, “I got a doll called Tumbling Tom Boy who could do handstands, front flips, and drive her little cart by way of a remote control.”
BM responded, “Not a gift but time spent with my healthy family; watching the kids’ faces glow when they open presents makes me happy.”
ACF said, “My favorite Christmas gift was probably a baby doll buggy and the doll bed that I got with it. I think I was 5. Santa brought it to me. He left them on the back porch because I wasn’t asleep when he came.”
ME replied. “My best childhood gift was a stereo system with speakers, turntable and dual cassette tape player.”
I would like to thank those friends of mine on Facebook for sharing their best gifts ever.
