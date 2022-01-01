The year was 1998. I received my introduction to the poem, “My first Christmas in Heaven”. My paternal grandfather Clarence Hobert Mills had passed into eternal life and a friend seeking to minister to me, sent me the poem.
This is my 23rd year sharing this poem and I too understand the experience of the loss of a loved one or friend in 2021.
It is my prayer that this poem will bring comfort of thought as Heaven is the free gift of eternal life to all who will receive God’s gift of His son. Because of faith the burden of my loss is eased through the discovery and experience of God’s forgiving love, tender mercy and unmatched grace.
Heaven is a place of many unique characteristics. Streets of Gold, walls of Jasper and gates of Pearl. In Heaven there is no pain or suffering.
Here on earth there are many unanswered questions but in Heaven our Christian Faith becomes sight in meeting our creator face to face. The Bible says that in Heaven we will be known as we are known.
I can only imagine the reunions that occur when loved ones are reunited because of their faith and the belief of Heaven becomes a reality. Accept this poem this year, as a gift with a Heavenly view. A gift of encouragement for those whose loved ones passed this past year, or years past.
I pray that the gift of God’s love at Christmas becomes a year long strength, hope and encouragement in all your days ahead.
I also pray that His peace, which passes all understanding will rein in your life.
Until Then
