Barbourville, Ky. – Nadine Mills, 85, of the Flat Lick Community, passed away in the ARH (Appalachian Regional Healthcare) Hospital on December 16, 2022. Nadine was the daughter of Walter Broughton and Minnie Jordon Broughton born to them on March 29, 1937. She was a dedicated member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Nadine was a loving sister, wife, homemaker, and wonderful cook. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family who loved her dearly.
Nadine was preceded in death by her faithful, loving husband of 60 years Albert Mills and her parents Walter Broughton and Minnie Jordon Broughton of Flat Lick, Kentucky. Left behind to mourn her passing are four sisters Florine Bright (Linville) of Liberty Township, Ohio, Pauline Payne (significant other Wayne Maggard) of Barbourville, Kentucky, Christine Broughton, Clermont County, Ohio, and Betty Mills (Ricky) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and two brothers Alan Broughton (Amanda) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Curtis Broughton (Barbara) of Harrison, Ohio. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive Nadine. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Services for Nadine will be held at Hopper Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour of 1:00 PM. Reverend Ricky Broughton and Reverend Samuel Lawson will officiate. Reverend Ricky Broughton will perform musical tributes. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Tommy Broughton Cemetery at Road Fork, Knox County, Kentucky. Casket Bearer is Ricky Mills. Family and friends will serve as Honorary Casket Bearers.
Nadine’s family expresses heartfelt thanks to the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center, Barbourville ARH (Appalachian Regional Healthcare) Hospital, and to Charolette, Nadine’s private caregiver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.