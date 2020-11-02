Nancy Bell France, 82, of Flat Lick, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. Nancy was the daughter of Mitchell Hobbs and Ada Bingham Hobbs, joyfully born to them on April 24, 1938 in Knox County.
Nancy prided herself in being independent. She left her native Kentucky when she was a young adult, finding work and starting a family in Cincinnati, Ohio. Nancy lived in Cincinnati nearly forty years before returning to her childhood home of Knox County. Nancy was a great mother. She raised six children, instilling in each of them the virtues of love, kindness, honesty and respect for their elders. Nancy was selfless and she loved spending time with her family. Wherever her family was - there was Nancy, contented to just be in the presence of her children and grandchildren, and siblings. Nancy was never “too busy” to give of her time or to listen when her children or friends were in need. Nancy made a loving home for her family. She believed in the importance of a well-kept and clean home, and always made sure there were delicious meals for all. She especially enjoyed, in later years, cooking for her brother, Jim, and for her special cat “Blue” and for Jim’s dog “Boo Boo”. All three: Jim, Blue, and Boo Boo frequented Nancy’s kitchen nearly daily and brought much laughter to Nancy’s home in her later years. In her spare time, Nancy liked to can, sew and quilt.
In addition to her parents, Mitchell Hobbs and Ada Bingham Hobbs, Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of thirty years, Robert France. A sister; Pansy Gray and her husband, Nancy’s brother-in-law, Leamon Gray; son-in-law, Robert Gross; sister-in-law, Allie Hobbs; granddaughter, Michelle France and great grandson, Matthew Spoenhauer, also preceded Nancy in death.
Left behind to mourn her passing are her treasured children: Carolyn (Carol) Gross of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kathleen (Kathy) Eads (Garry) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Louise Lindsey of Cincinnati, Ohio, Rosie France of Cincinnati, Ohio, Brenda Wagner (John) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Dan France of Bellevue, Kentucky. Two brothers, both of Flat Lick, also survive Nancy: Johnny Hobbs (Joann), and James (Jim) Hobbs. A host of cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren will miss Nancy greatly: grandchildren: Danny France, Carter Lightner, Jeanette West (Adam), Samantha West, Loretta Madden, Heather King, Robert Trosper, Jennifer Haggard (Shannon), Brandon Lay (Burgundy), Tiffany Beam, Patricia Abraham, Raymond Spoenhauer, Melissa Spoenhauer and great grandchildren: Jordan Madden, Kaitlyn Beam, Blake King, Tyler Hammond, Brandon Hammond, Jewelyn Vargas, Cameron Lay, Jacob Madden, Jeremy Madden (Kelsey), Sierra West Hanley (Nick), Jeremiah Rohe, Alexis Haggard, Chris Haggard, Alyssa Davis, Brett, Davis, Alexa Allen, Dylan Alder, and Blake Alder.
The France family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour of 2:00 PM. Pastor Mike Liford will officiate. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at the Barbourville Cemetery. The family has chosen for friends and family to be pallbearers.
The Hopper Family, Victoria and Sally Hopper, along with the staff of Hopper Funeral Home extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Nancy Bell France.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., established over 100 years ago, is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Nancy Bell France.
