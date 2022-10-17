Nancy Ray Watson, 79, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away October 11, 2022, surrounded by loving family. Nancy was the daughter of Hazel Kirk Armstrong and Raymond Armstrong, born to them on September 5, 1943, in Coffeeville, Kansas.
Nancy will forever be remembered for her selflessness. She was a devoted daughter, sister, friend, mother, and grandmother. Nancy was a Christian, faithfully watching church on television whenever she could. She was a factory worker for many years before retiring. Money and material things weren’t important to Nancy, people were. Nancy loved her family and friends dearly. Everyone who met Nancy loved her. People were drawn to her genuine kindness, often claiming her as their own mother or grandmother. Nancy became lovingly known as Nanny, after being bestowed this term of endearment by one of her grandsons. Nancy’s family was her club. She was always willing to listen and help her family and she was always reassuring, reminding friends and family facing challenges in life that things have a way of working out in the end.
In addition to her parents, Hazel Kirk Armstrong and Raymond Armstrong, Nancy was preceded in death by her son-in-law Gary Smith. Left behind to mourn her passing is her daughter Carol Smith, son David Watson (Mona), sister Paula Armstrong, brothers’ Lewis Armstrong (Pam), and Ray Armstrong, Jr. Four grandchildren, Zachary Stivers (Jennifer), Wyatt Stivers, Raelynn Stivers, and Christian Watson also survive Nancy.
Services for Nancy Ray Watson are private.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home express sincere condolences to the friends and family of Nancy Ray Watson.
