Mrs. Nancy Renee Uhlig-Lemons, 49, of Corbin, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Bruce and Elizabeth Kay Bargo Uhlig born on August 9, 1972 in Dayton, OH.
Nancy was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed painting, gardening and listening to music.
On September 9, 2009, she united in marriage with Danny Ray Lemons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandparents, Rev. Obie Bargo and Ron and Catherine Uhlig and two aunts, Willa Sue Mills and Donna Kinnison.
Survivors include her loving husband, Danny Lemons of Corbin; two children, Dylan Norris and wife, Kayleigh, and Samuel Ayden Lemons all of Corbin; a sister, Constance Michelle Beavers of Hamersville, OH; grandmother, Ora Lee Bargo Puckett of Turkey Creek; a treasured grandchild, Raylan Norris; beloved niece, Marley Paige Beavers; beloved cousins, Shawn Smith, James Edwards and LeeAnn Smith; aunts and uncles, Carol and Ronnie Smith, Tammy and Carl Hampton, Teresa and Wade Cobb, Whitley Mills and Scott Kennison; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, February 26 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Cleo Goodlett and Rev. Darrel Bargo officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Ridener Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Dylan Norris, Samuel Lemons, Shawn Smith, James Edwards, Wade Cobb IV and Shawn Haynes.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.