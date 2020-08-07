Nannie Jean (Nichols) Harris, age 59, passed away on February 2, 2020.
She was daughter of the late Rev. Pleas and Bessie Nichols born to them in Jellico, TN.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Husband, Rick Harris and her Brother, Rev. James Nichols Sr.
Nannie is survived by her Daughters, Linda Carroll Fairbanks (Chad), and Jasmine Harris; Sisters, Brenda Howard (Kenny), and Debbie Bridges; Sister in law, Shorty Nichols; several nieces, nephews, and many friends to mourn her passing.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday August 8, 2020 at Daysprings Family Worship Center in Corbin with Rev. Jim Cook officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until the service at 2pm at the Church.
This obituary is courtesy of the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.