Ms. Nannie R. Trent, 85, of Cannon, passed away Thursday morning, July 9, 2020 at her home. She was the youngest of 15 children born to the late William and Brillar Hammons Hurst on August 15, 1934 in Knox County.
Nannie was a retired employee from Warner’s, a homemaker and a member of the Locust Grove Baptist. She enjoyed gardening and shopping.
She united in marriage with James Luther Mills and later with Doyle Trent.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Patton, Tipton, Chester, Lester, Bennie and Grover “Jack” Hurst; eight sisters; Evelyn Disney, Hazel Callebs, Beatrice Barnes Kon, Gladys Glinkie, Cora Ball, Nollie Harrington, Thelma “Etta Mae” Hinkle and Helen Walker.
Survivors include her son, Terry Mills and wife, Margaret, of Taylor, MI; several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Edward Barnes and wife, Janet, of Cannon; many special neighbors, including Phillip and Vickie Carnes; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Following cremation, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Locust Grove Baptist Church, 6158 KY 1304, Girdler, KY 40943 in her memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
