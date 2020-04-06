A Corbin man was arrested Tuesday after a Knox County business was burglarized.
Early Tuesday, March 31 Sheriff Mike Smith was notified that Dixon’s Market on Moore Hill at Corbin had been burglarized during the night. The burglary was reported by the business’s owners.
Responding to the scene, deputies viewed available video, identified evidence and obtained information on items stolen; a variety of items, including antiques of value were reported taken.
Deputy Sam Mullins obtained information that a male staying on Hidden Valley Road had the items taken during the burglary.
During a canvass of the area by Deputies Mullins and Bobby jones, Samuel Asbury was found sleeping at at a home. The deputies obtained consent to enter the home where they found items used to facilitate the burglary as well as items stolen.
Asbury admitted to deputies that he had committed the burglary and the items were recovered. He was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is currently being held awaiting arraignment.
Assisting in the investigation and arrest
Sheriff Mike Smith, Deputy Sam Mullins (arresting officer), and Deputy Bobby Jones.
