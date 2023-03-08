The students of Dewitt Elementary School got an amazing opportunity on March 2 when they got a visit from the ‘Busload of Books Tour.’ The book tour is hosted by the husband and wife team of writer Matthew Swanson and artist/illustrator Robbie Behr.
The duo creates children’s books and does a national tour where they visit one Title 1 school from all fifty states in which schools are chosen by submitted essays.
However, this isn’t your traditional book tour as this is not for promotional purposes. Matter of fact, the books don’t cost the students a dime and the duo have actually raised $150,000 to buy books in which they give away.
No, the purpose of this tour is based on two factors: an opportunity and a spark.
“It’s very important to bring creativity and books to communities across the country and meet creators they might not get the opportunity to meet,” says Swanson, while also “trying to raise awareness for the challenges Title 1 schools face.”
Much of the thanks for this opportunity goes to Sarah Garrison of Dewitt Elementary who submitted the essay giving the students of her school the chance to find inspiration. “You see things in these kids and think, they would be really good at that if they were given the chance,” shared Garrison.
At the end of the day, that’s what it is all about for the visiting creators and the teacher that brought them in, that opportunity and spark. The sentiment that was shared by all three was “if we can create a spark even in just one kid, it would be worth it.”
Sometimes the perception of the local demographic can be misleading. For Sarah Garrison, it’s about changing that misconception. “These kids will prove you wrong. They will show you how capable they are,” and “the hope is to spark an interest in the kids, show them that if you put your mind to it, you can be creative and accomplish anything.”
For these kids it’s about getting a chance to see their possibilities while creating a spark to realize them.
