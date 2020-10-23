With less than two weeks to go before the November 3 general election, early voting has been going well in Knox County.
“Voting is going quick,” said County Clerk Mike Corey. “I guarantee people can get in and get out fast.”
As of Tuesday evening, 1,685 people have voted early at the Knox County Courthouse since early voting began last Tuesday, October 13. Corey said each day has seen at least 200 people voting, except for Saturday. On that day, with the courthouse only open half of the day, 157 people voted.
“The average wait time is no more than five minutes,” Corey said.
Corey said his office mailed out 2,700 absentee ballots, and of those, 1,849 have been returned and scanned.
Early voting will continue at the Knox County Courthouse Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Early voting ends at 4 p.m. on Monday, November 2.
While the deadline has passed to request an absentee ballot, those who have received them have until Tuesday, November 3 to get them in the mail. Ballots postmarked by November 3 will be counted until Friday, November 6.
Absentee ballots may be dropped off at the dropboxes located at the County Clerk’s office up until 6 p.m. on election day, November 3.
The general election will wrap up on Tuesday, November 3 with in-person voting at ten voting centers across the county. The voting centers are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The voting centers are located at:
• Dewitt Elementary Gym
• Flat Lick Elementary Gym
• Knox Central High Gym
• Girdler Elementary Gym
• Artemus Volunteer Fire Department
• Knox County Middle Gym
• G.R. Hampton Elementary Gym
• Lynn Camp Middle/High Gym
• Sacred Heart Gym on Master Street in Corbin
• Chapel Grove Baptist Church at Wilton
The Mountain Advocate will continue to provide comprehensive election coverage on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3.
