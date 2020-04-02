Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies made a large drug bust Thursday morning following a traffic stop.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Deputy Bobby Jones stopped a Ford SUV for crossing the center line. The driver gave Jones consent to search the vehicle, removing both occupants.
The passenger, Jalisa Woods, “displayed a large item concealed within her clothing,” the a release from the Sheriff’s Office said. The Woods presented a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine. During a further search, a large amount of cash was found.
The plastic bag contained three quarters of a pound of suspected methamphetamine.
Woods, along with the driver, Courtney Pierce, were arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Both Pierce and Woods were charged with Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), and Pierce was also charged with traffic violations.
Assisting Jones at the scene was Deputy Sam Mullins.
