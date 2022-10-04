Chief Winston Tye reports that on September 30th 2022, The Barbourville Police Department continued an ongoing investigation into the distribution of Methamphetamine.
During the investigation law enforcement was able to identify Randall Bays of Himyar, Ky as a large source of methamphetamine in Knox County.
Through the investigation it was determined that Bays was transporting large quantities from outside the county and distributing it in Knox County. Sergeant Adam Townsley received information that Bays was making a trip to obtain a large quantity of methamphetamine law enforcement began surveillance for the vehicle that was being used and located it traveling on US25E in Barbourville.
A traffic stop was performed on the vehicle occupied by Bays and a female Stacie Goley by Officer Karl Middleton. While on the traffic K9-Sergeant Eric Martin deployed his K-9 Chaby for a fresh air sniff of the vehicle which detected an odor of narcotics and showed a positive alert on the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle nearly 3 pounds of Crystal methamphetamine was located inside the vehicle concealed in coffee can’s and both Bays and Goley was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
The investigation is being continued by Sergeant Adam Townsley, Officer Karl Middleton, and Officer Tyler Fuson and was assisted in the investigation by K9-Sergeant Eric Martin and his partner Chaby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.