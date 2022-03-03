Dear Editor,
I have a human interest story that is dire need of a response!
My neighbor was recently left to be on his own. His brother passed away two weeks ago. Myself and the neighbors have been two weeks trying to get him help. He is basically blind and physically unable to take care of himself. He is living in very unsanitary conditions. He needs medication he is not taking. The only food he has is what the neighbors bring him. One neighbor bought him groceries but he isn’t able to and does not know he has to put most food in refrigeration.
One neighbor managed to get his utility bills paid for him that were two months behind before they were to be cut off the next day. He hasn’t been to his doctor in months. There have been five people, including myself, who have been calling every organization we know to get him help.
He insists he can take care of himself but he cannot. He is not mentally capable or physically capable of taking care of himself. He has no phone and no way to get any help for himself for emergency situations. He couldn’t see a phone if he had one. He is in pitiful condition. He has no local family in the area. And only a sister who lives very far away in another state!
We have tried Social Services and they say nothing can be done unless he has no food in his house or no electricity in his house. If not for the neighbors, he would have neither. And we are not going to set by and watch him starve or do without heat and electricity so he is not going to be left in the conditions that fall under the Social Services guidelines. But we are only his neighbors who cannot take care of him forever. Not only have we tried Social Services but we have tried the police who will check on him but it is basically the same guidelines. No one wants to go in his house and actually see the terrible conditions he lives in. They only go to the door and talk to him.
We have tried his doctors office on at least two different occasions. So my point is, we must learn to take care of our elderly people as well as we would an animal. If he had been a dog living with these conditions for two weeks, the dog would have already been taken out of the house and given proper medical care and given help!
We are failing our elderly and unstable human beings in our society! Someone needs to give this man help that we, the neighbors, are not able to!
