Adam Smith

April 7, 2021; Deputies from the Knox County Sheriff Department arrest 34 year old Adam Smith of Gray, KY at a residence on Hazel Fork Road.

Acting on complaints from residents of Hazel Fork Road of a male harassing residents in the area deputies were able to determine his identity to be Adam Smith who was wanted for absconding parole.

Deputies traveled to the Hazel Fork area of Gray, KY to attempt to locate Smith. After arriving deputies learned that Smith had just left his residence. A short time later Smith was found hiding inside a neighboring residence where he resisted arrest and attempted to flee the area on foot. He was quickly caught and arrested.

Smith was lodged in the Knox County Jail on Parole Violation and numerous other charges.

Arrested:

Adam W. Smith, 34, Gray, KY.

Charges:

Parole Violation (Warrant KY Parole Board)

Failure to Appear-Child Support (Warrant-Whitley Co.)

Resisting Arrest

Assault 3 rd Degree-Police Officer (3 CTS.)

Menacing

Fleeing/Evading 2 nd –Foot

Deputies:

Sheriff Mike Smith

Sgt. Carl Bolton

Deputy Sam Mullins (Arresting Officer)

Deputy Pat Clouse

Deputy Darian Abner

Deputy Steve Owens

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you