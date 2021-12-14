Barbourville, Ky, December 14th, 2021 – Ace Hardware Marketplace opened its’ doors in Barbourville, Tuesday, December 14th . The new Ace Marketplace located at 235 Parkway Plaza brings the unique blend of knowledgeable and helpful service paired with quality products for home improvement projects.Ace Marketplace will also carry a large selection of gifts for the whole family.
Ace is proud to offer brands you know and trust, including Stihl, with a full line of lawn mowers, trimmers, blowers and chainsaws. We also offer a wide selection of Milwaukee and Benjamin Moore Paint. Ace is a Case Knife Dealer carrying hundreds of quality unique options of Case Knives, plus a large selection of your grill favorites including Big Green Egg, Weber and Traeger.
“Our mission is to provide customers with the neighborly advice and assistance they have come to expect from Ace, plus products and brands they are looking for”, says Tracy Worley, Division Director of the Houchens Ace Hardware Division.
Ace Hardware Marketplace Store Information:
• Store Hours: Mon – Sat, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Closed Sunday.
• Address & Phone: 235 Parkway Plaza, Suite 8, Barbourville, KY 40906, (606)-546-5579
# # #
About Ace Hardware
For 90 years, Ace Hardware has been known as the place with the helpful hardware folks in thousands of neighborhoods across America, providing customers with a more personal kind of helpful. In 2014, Ace ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores, Eight Years in a Row,” according to J.D. Power. With more than 4,850 hardware stores locally owned and operated across the globe, Ace is the largest hardware cooperative in the industry. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries currently operate 14 distribution centers in the U.S. and also have distribution capabilities in Shanghai, China; Panama City, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Its retailers’ stores are located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 60 countries. For more information on Ace, visit www. acehardware.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.