The new Appalachia Adventure Park at Paint Hill will hold a free Independence Day event on Friday, July 3 and a July 4 concert with proceeds going to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.
Friday’s event will feature live music, games including a dunk tank, BBQ truck, soft drinks, corn hole tournament and more. The corn hole tournament will feature prizes such as cash and custom corn hole boards. The event begins at 5 p.m. with kid’s activities and food and ice cream vendors. Local artist Tanner Jackson will perform at 8 p.m. and at 6 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks will occur at dark courtesy of the Branstutter family. The park has also
Tours of the park will be offered Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with mud bogs open all day. Music and the corn hole tournament begin at 6 p.m. Admission to the Saturday event is $20; park owner Jarrod Hargrave says for every paid event the park hosts, the park will donate to a local charities and organizations. Jolt will perform live from 7 p.m. to midnight and comedian Bag Lady Sue will be performing from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Appalachia Adventure Park hasn’t formally opened yet but Hargrave is excited to bring jobs and business to the community. A full interview with Hargrave and more on Appalachia Adventure park will appear in next week’s issue.
