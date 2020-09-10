The Bird’s Nest Barbershop in Barbourville offers a modern feel with full service. Owner Tyler “T-Bird” Sanders says he lets his work speak for itself.
Sander’s says it was his wife’s idea for him to pursue barbering. “Once she convinced me I took off and went and now I can’t see myself doing anything else,” he stated. Sanders attended barber school in Lexington, completing an extensive 1500 hour program before graduating. “It’s not just going in to cut hair, you have a lot of classwork,” he said.
“I wanted to go for a modern vibe,” Sanders said of the décor and ambience of his shop located at 528 Whitesburg Hollow Road. The lobby features new furniture and a large television for clients to enjoy. The shop’s name comes from Sanders’ well-known nickname.
The Bird’s Nest offers a full barbershop experience including hot towels, straight-razor shaves, and black mask facials. “I want to be a barber, I don’t want to be somebody that just cuts your hair,” said Sanders. He added he can accommodate all hair shapes and textures. “The Works” includes a haircut, beard, shampoo, and facial for $55.
Spots at the Bird’s Nest fill up quickly, although Sanders has brought on additional help to handle walk-ins. The shop has a Facebook page where services can be booked and features photos of the barber’s work. Services can also be booked online at birdsnestbarbershop.com and the shop can be reached at 606-627-9218.
