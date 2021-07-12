(Monday, July 12, 2021) - Those who live in Northern and Eastern Kentucky now have a new pathway into the booming technology sector: Code Kentucky.
This new software development training program, which is funded through a grant from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, blends self-guided online learning with weekly classroom meetups and mentorship. Experienced developers will serve as mentors to help answer questions and guide students through the training curriculum. The goal is to prepare participants to land a job as a junior developer upon graduation from the program.
“We believe every Kentuckian has the right to quality education and job training. This program has already helped more than 600 people start careers in coding and technology in Louisville, so it has a proven track record of getting results. We’re very excited to start offering this opportunity to more Kentuckians,” said Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, who also serves as the Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. Code Kentucky will utilize the same model as Code Louisville, which has received national recognition for its work placing graduates in tech jobs at nearly 300 companies since 2014.
“We’ve seen first-hand how effective this approach is to tech training. It is a life-changing experience for those who participate,” said Michael Gritton, Executive Director of KentuckianaWorks, which founded and runs the Code Louisville program that Code Kentucky is based on. “We’re looking forward to bringing this experience to residents of Northern and Eastern Kentucky.”
Code Kentucky will be run by KentuckianaWorks, the Louisville region’s workforce development board, in partnership with the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Inc. (EKCEP), and the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board (NKWIB).
"We are excited to have this opportunity to partner with KentuckianaWorks on Code Kentucky,” said Jeff Whitehead, Executive Director of the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP), which has also offered training in cybersecurity and Salesforce skills. “We recognize the importance of preparing workers for high-skilled, good-paying professions in the digital economy and this program is a key part of our efforts to do that.”
“We see Code Kentucky as a great opportunity to add to the local resources available in the tech space here in Northern Kentucky,” said Tara Johnson-Noem, who serves as both Associate Director for Workforce Development at the Northern Kentucky Area Development District and Director of the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board. “With the part-time format and the mentoring components, individuals who are working can learn new skills and expand their industry connections, growing the pool of talent that many of our local employers need.”
Code Kentucky is launching at a time when demand for skilled developers is high and only projected to continue to grow in coming years. This program will help employers find the skills they need locally while helping its graduates embark on a new career with high potential. Data shows that jobs in the technology sector pay higher-than-average wages and are less exposed to automation.
Code Kentucky training is free of charge and no previous coding experience is required. However, space in each cohort is limited. To participate in Code Kentucky, you must:
● Be 18 years of age or older
● Have a strong desire and commitment to learn advanced technology skills
● Have access to a home computer or laptop with stable internet connection
● Be able to attend weekly class meetings (6-8pm) and spend approximately 10-15 hours on the program per week
● Live in one of the following counties:
Eastern Kentucky - Bell, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Wolf
Northern Kentucky - Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton
For more information about the program or to apply, visit CodeKentucky.org.
