A vision that began over a decade ago for many Knox County officials has finally become a reality. City, county and other elected officials joined in celebrating the completion of the new Knox County Detention Center on Friday, December 27.
“I’d like to welcome everyone here today for the open house and dedication of the new Knox County Detention Center, and for being a part of this new era in Knox County history,” said Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell at the dedication ceremony.
“This project has been long awaited, and slightly overdue to say the least,” admitted Mitchell.
Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons also spoke and reflected on the long journey of awaiting this new facility for both herself and her late husband, former Jailer Larry D. Hammons.
"My husband's vision was to have this new facility,” said Hammons. “Today, this is a historical moment — a moment Larry dreamed of from 2006 to his passing and a vision I dreamed about from 2011 to now."
Construction on the new center began September 20, 2017, with a cost of approximately $17,000,000 to date. The previous Knox County Jail was constructed in 1984 at the cost of $775,000 and was considered one of the most modern jails in the state of Kentucky at the time. It was closed in the early 2000’s, but was reopened - thanks to the efforts of the late Larry D. Hammons.
Senator Robert Stivers was also in attendance and spoke about his memories of Knox County not having a jail when he was redistricted to the county.
“Here was a county of 30,000 people who didn’t have a jail, but you could hold them for I believe it was for 12 hours is all until you had to transfer them,” he said. “[It was] a tremendous cost to a county of this size.”
However, Stivers complimented the county’s efforts of acquiring the new facility. “You have created a facility that will, one: keep the public safe, but two: provide services for those individuals who may have a problem, be it mental health or drug counseling. The point that needs to be made is - this is how government should work - going from the entity that needs it, dealing with whoever it may be, in this instance the fiscal court, to the Frankfort level and the state legislature to the Governor’s office. When you see that type of cooperation, then this is the product you get.” He added, “It’s a good day for Knox County when you can see something that immortalizes the work of the people that you all elected.”
Mitchell then recognized former Judge Executive J.M. Hall, Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons, previous fiscal court members Carson Gilbert, Stacey Roark (currently serving), Jerry Cox, Jason Lake, and Gulio Cima, State Representative Jim Stewart, Senator Robert Stivers, the architectural firm of CMW and Construction Manager Jim Codell of Codell Construction for their dedication and hard work in making the new facility a reality.
Reverend Eli Broughton closed the ceremony by saying, "We look around and see God's hand has been in the process... it's took two years of building and planning. Now look at it! What an honor it is to stand here today and see the vision come to life."
The new 46,400 square foot facility will house a total of 295 inmates from the old Knox County Jail and surrounding counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.