New Hope continues to reach out to the community

New Hope Counseling and Recovery has been inspiring hope for recovering addicts in the community since opening the doors to their first facility in London around three years ago.
We’re heavily involved in the community, we’re just trying to give back
Now New Hope has facilities in not only London but Barbourville, and Manchester as well, with another facility opening soon in Pineville.
New Hope is rapidly growing for the community they long to serve.
“We’re heavily involved in the community, we’re just trying to give back” stated Adam Larkin, who serves as Director of Community Outreach for the recovery center.
It’s not just in buildings, however, that New Hope is expanding, but in services as well.
They now offer a Virtual Intensive Outpatient program which works much like any other telehealth outlet.
You can now speak to a licensed professional without leaving your home, even if you are outside of the Laurel, Clay, Knox, and soon to be Bell County area.
Outside of the newest program, New Hope also offers DUI classes, Individual therapy, Family Therapy, Mental Health Therapy, Targeted Case Management, Peer Support, and Anger Management programs.
You can find any information you need by visiting nhcr4u.com, calling 606-594-7479, or by emailing at contact@nhcr4u.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.