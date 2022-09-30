The new long-awaited traffic lights at the intersection of KY 229 and US25E at Bailey Switch will go active soon.
According to warning signs along the highway on the north and southbound sides, the new traffic lights will go active on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 10 a.m.
The need for lights at the intersection has been a hot topic of debate in recent years as both traffic and accidents, including fatalities have increased.
In stories earlier this year and late 2021, The Mountain Advocate dove into the complex situation surrounding the need for lights at the intersection. Those stories may be read here:
