In a huge win for patients earlier this year, the Kentucky legislature passed, and Governor Andy Beshear signed into law House Bill 95, capping insulin costs at $30 for a 30-day supply. The law comes as a major victory for the more than half million Kentuckians with diabetes. The law aims to help people with state health care plans, those purchased in the insurance marketplace exchange and those with group insurance by reining in extreme copays on the life-saving medication.
The bi-partisan bill was sponsored by Rep. Danny Bentley, a Republican from Russell, Ky., also a pharmacist and himself a Type-1 diabetic, and Rep. Patti Minter, a Democrat from Bowling Green. “If I was paying cash for my insulin, if I didn’t have the insurance I have, my insulin would cost me $12,000 a year,” Bentley said.
“No one should lose their sight because they don’t have access to something that costs $6 a bottle to manufacture,” Minster was quoted as saying at the time.
The bill was passed without a single “no” vote. Tom O’Dell Smith, State Representative for the 86th District that includes Knox and part of Laurel County, was one of those unanimously affirming “yes” votes for HB 95. “It was probably one of the best pieces of legislation that we were able to accomplish,” said Smith in an exclusive interview Thursday with The Mountain Advocate.
Costs for insulin vary greatly from patient to patient and among differing insurance companies. With a cap set at $30, fewer people will have to choose between medication that can save their lives and limbs versus buying groceries and paying rent. In some cases, insulin copays were nearly $1,000, with the lowest costs averaging in the $300 to $600 range.
Local pharmacist Cory Smith, co-owner of Knox Professional Pharmacy, chimed in from his perspective serving the public who often face exorbitant copays. “I think it’s a great piece of legislation, especially for our area, because we have a high prevalence of diabetes,” Smith said. “A patient should never have to decide between paying for their insulin or going without other basic needs in a particular month. Insulin has been produced since the early 1920’s, there’s no reason patients should have to pay exorbitant prices to obtain these life sustaining medications.”
The cost to manufacture a single vial of insulin ranges $2 to $7. Insulin was invented in 1923 with the intention the drug would be readily available and affordable for all diabetics. The cost of insulin was originally only $1.
House Bill 95 also requires health care benefit plans to provide equipment, supplies, training, and diabetes education and forbids reductions of the coverage.
“Health care is a human right,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Capping the cost of insulin was the right thing to do to support every Kentuckian who has had to risk their own life or be afraid of permanently damaging their health just because they could not afford insulin. Today, they no longer have to live in fear – now this lifesaving medicine is available,” Beshear said earlier this year when it was announced he had signed HB 95 into law.
“I'm very appreciative of Dr. Bentley for his work on it (the legislation) and bringing it to our attention, giving us an opportunity to at least fix part of the issues out there,” said Rep. Smith.
With more work left to be done to address affordable healthcare, Cory Smith added, “Hopefully this is just the tip of the iceberg from our legislators relating to prescription drug prices. We need more transparency relating to cost in our drug delivery system as a whole.”
