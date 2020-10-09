Barbourville has a new repair shop for phones, tablets, computers, and more.
We-Fix-It LLC is located in the former home of Oasis Pizza, across from Knox Pawn Shop on North Main Street The shop was opened by BJ Baker, who has nearly a decade of experience. He is joined by Joe Broughton, who has been repairing electronics since 1993.
“If we can get it apart, we’ll fix it,” said Baker. The store welcomes all major phones such as Apple and Android devices, tablets, computers, video game consoles, and most other electronics. Baker said the shop’s moto is “you break it, we fix it.”
A ribbon cutting for the new store was held Monday with Mayor Thompson and Claudia Greenwood from the Knox Chamber of Commerce welcoming We-Fix-It to town. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. and Saturdays form 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Cash, major cards, and Apple and Google Pay are accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.