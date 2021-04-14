Just in time to plan summer trips, tourists now can explore southern and eastern Kentucky online as they prepare for real-life adventure in the heritage-steeped region’s great outdoors.
“With 14,000 square miles, this region is bigger than any national park, so it can be overwhelming to sort through all the opportunities here — until now,” said Tammie Nazario, The Kentucky Wildlands Director.
“Whether you want excitement or relaxation, busy festivals or secluded get-aways, The Kentucky Wildlands has something for everyone, and www.exploreKYwildlands.com lays out the experiences that await here,” Nazario explained. “You can quickly identify the event or destination for your next weekend trip, along with places to stay and eat. Or, you can take time to learn what makes our region so unique, from our history, culture and legends to our lakes, rivers and trails.”
“Even life-long residents of this region will enjoy this website,” she added. “I’m from McCreary County and live in Somerset, and I’ve discovered places in this area that I didn’t know about.”
“ExploreKYwildlands.com is designed to complement existing outreach by local tourism agencies, and we appreciate their input,” she said. “We also are grateful for data and assistance from the Kentucky Tourism Cabinet.”
The Kentucky Wildlands is a regional tourism marketing initiative that showcases southern and eastern Kentucky’s majestic beauty and rich heritage with the goal of driving economic development. Components of the initiative include a media campaign, hospitality education, itinerary development and entrepreneur training.
The initiative was launched by Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc., known as PRIDE, the nonprofit organization has spearheaded environmental education and cleanup across the region since 1997, with the ultimate goal of uncovering the scenic area’s tourism potential. The Kentucky Wildlands initiative is funded by grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission and Economic Development Administration.
To engage The Kentucky Wildlands via social media, search for @explorekywildlands on Instagram and Facebook and @theykywildlands on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.