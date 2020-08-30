The Knox Countian, the Knox Historical Museum’s newest publication (Summer Edition) contains photos and stories that have never appeared anywhere until now.
You’ll find inside this issue:
KCHS Basketball Team 2019 Wins its Second Back-to Back Title: by Michael C. Mills
A Quilt as a Community Project: by Douglas Bargo
Governor James Black and First Lady Nettie Black Centennial Celebration: by Dr. Thomas C. Clark aka (Tommy Clark KCHS former basketball player)
Bert Scent Honored as Winner of 2019 Susan Arthur Historical Preservation Award: by Preshus Howard, Jr. Woman’s Study Club
The Establishment of the Barbourville Pentecostal Orphanage: An Interview with William G, Martin: by Jakalyn Jackson and William Sherman Oxendine
List of Pentecostal and Holiness Women and Men Ministers of the Gospel: by Beulah Mealer
This issue also contains:
Meet the Museum Staff Featuring: David Cole
Letters to the Editor
Editorial: 2020 Daniel Boone Festival Cancelled by Charles Reed Mitchell
If you would like a copy of this issue of The Knox Countian or any other issues, you can go online and order a copy or you can call the Museum and order one.
Address: The Knox Countian P.O. Box 1446 Barbourville, KY 40906
Email address is: khm1446@gmail.com
Phone Number: 606-546-7581 (during Museum hours Wednesdays 10 am-4 pm)
Website: knoxhistoricalmuseum.org Facebook: knoxhistoricalmuseum
I would like to thank Charles Reed Mitchell editor of The Knox Countian and the Knox Historical Museum staff.
ADDENDUM: I would like to thank the readers of my series of articles on polio victims from our area for their encouragement and helpful suggestions. Without their assistance I would not have had these wonderful stories of courage and bravery.
