Jones
Mountain Advocate Media

The Hometown Hero Luncheon, provided by Hometown Bank, was held November 10 at First Baptist Church in Barbourville. The luncheon was held to honor veterans both past and present, as well as to honor special guest, 100-year-old World War II veteran, Paul Jones. 

Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell gave an introduction before the invocation by Frist Baptist Church Pastor, and Army Chaplin, Captain Tyler Sheilds. The colors were presented by the Knox County JROTC, directed by Sergeant 1st Class Tony Parsons, and the Anthem was sung by the Knox Central high school choir, directed by Stephanie Schumann. 

Recommended for you