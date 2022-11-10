The Hometown Hero Luncheon, provided by Hometown Bank, was held November 10 at First Baptist Church in Barbourville. The luncheon was held to honor veterans both past and present, as well as to honor special guest, 100-year-old World War II veteran, Paul Jones.
Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell gave an introduction before the invocation by Frist Baptist Church Pastor, and Army Chaplin, Captain Tyler Sheilds. The colors were presented by the Knox County JROTC, directed by Sergeant 1st Class Tony Parsons, and the Anthem was sung by the Knox Central high school choir, directed by Stephanie Schumann.
Captain Sheilds gave a brief speech honoring veterans who have severed the United States across all branches of service, as well as their families. Following Sheilds' speech, Mitchell introduced Sergeant Rob Hanlon of the Army National Guard, who also gave a speech honoring veterans and their families.
Following Hanlon's speech, Mitchell introduced the honoree, Lieutenant Commander Paul Jones, who was met by a roaring applause and a standing ovation. Jones, who's mobility and cognition seem completely unaffected by the test of time gave, quickly walked to the podium to deliver a brief speech. "Serving my country was the greatest honor of my life," he said. He was then presented with a plaque in his honor by Mitchell.
