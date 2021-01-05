A Knox County couple is in custody after a pre-teen boy was found on the side of KY 1304 nearly two miles from their home around 9 p.m. Monday night.
A passerby had stopped to help the child, causing another vehicle to crash. Deputies arrived on the scene and found the boy to be shivering from the freezing temperatures. The boy stated that his parents had been fighting and at some point, assaulted him. Police reports note that the victim had visible marks on his face consistent with an assault.
The boy told police he ran away to escape following the assault. Social services were contacted and he was taken to Barbourville ARH for care.
Around two hours after the minor had been found, Deputy Elijah Broughton arrived at the guardian’s residence. Reports indicate that Daniel Napier, 50, and Tanya Napier, 43, were aware that the child was missing but did not call 911 or attempt to find him. Both were arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center with charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, second degree criminal abuse, and endangering the welfare of a minor. Tanya Napier was also charged with fourth degree assault for child abuse.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.