Updated from print: Rice was released Wednesday afternoon on a fully secured $25,000 bond plus home incarceration.
A Barbourville man is held on a $50,000 bond after being arrested for sexual offenses involving two juveniles.
Tristen Rice was arrested just after 2:30 p.m. on March 1. Rice’s arrest came after a report to Barbourville Police. During the investigation, law enforcement received information that Rice had engaged in sexual misconduct with a second juvenile under the age of 12.
Rice is charged with first-degree rape, third-degree sexual abuse, and first-degree sexual abuse of a minor under 12. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison. He was arraigned on March 3 and a preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday.
