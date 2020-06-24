In memory of his grandfather, 2019 Rogers Scholar and Knox Central High School student Jacob Barnard delivered Father’s Day cards to 40 Bluegrass Hospice Care patients in Knox and surrounding counties.
The Rogers Scholars community service project was inspired by the love and support shown by Bluegrass Hospice Care to his grandfather, Charles Cooke, leading up to the time of his death in 2009.
“Bluegrass Hospice Care came to my grandparent’s home and showed love, compassion, and care,” Barnard said. “I will never forget what they did for the entire family, but most importantly my grandfather. Now was my opportunity to give back to this amazing organization.”
Barnard personally selected each of the Father’s Day cards. Inside the card, he explained about the community service project, wrote a heartfelt message of encouragement, and included a photo of himself, so that each recipient could identify with the person sending the card.
“This project was very rewarding,” he said. “Just knowing that I could be a bright spot on their special day in such a difficult time in their lives.”
Barnard worked with Christal Hall, Community Engagement Navigator for Bluegrass Hospice Care, to get the Father’s Day cards delivered to hospice patients.
“This project caused me to reflect back on the many memories shared with my grandfather and the words of wisdom he loved to share,” Barnard said. “In the words of my grandfather, ‘Learn as much as you can while you have a young mind, but most importantly be wise.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.