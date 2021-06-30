Knox County Republicans met Saturday, June 26 in the Knox County Circuit Court Room.
Elections were held for precinct officers before a motion was made to retain the current slate of countywide officials for another four-year term.
Before the elections, several officials spoke including Knox County Clerk and party Chair Mike Corey, who announced he’d be seeking reelection. Corey also recognized a prominent figure among Knox County Republicans, Kenneth Lay, who received a standing ovation. Corey noted that all of the county’s currently-elected officials are Republicans.
86th Distrcit State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith recapped his first year in Frankfort and gave an update on the new vocational school coming to Barbourville at the site of the old nursing home. PVA Bob Blevins spoke about riding the “Trump swing” during his win over longtime PVA Bill Oxendine, calling himself an underdog. District One Magistrate Roger Mills spoke afterwards.
Both Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell and County Attorney Gilbert Holland declared their intention to seek reelection. Also running again is District Three Magistrate Tony Golden. Knox County Public Schools Transportation Director Jeff Ketcham announced he would be running for Magistrate in District Four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.