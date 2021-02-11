A Bean Station, Tenn. man was given 30 days in the Knox County Detention Center on Monday following his arrest last Thursday.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call regarding a reckless driver around 4:30 p.m. on February 4.
Deputy Bobby Jones located the vehicle and noted it was driving “reckless and erratic.” After Jones activated his emergency lights, the car continued along for roughly a quarter mile with its caution lights on before stopping.
During the traffic stop, Jones noted that 29-year-old Thomas Wolford showed signs of intoxication and smelled of alcohol. Wolford stated he’d been drinking before driving. In the front passenger seat of the truck was a six-pack of beer with four empty bottles.
Wolford was arrested and would be read implied consent at Barbourville ARH. He pleaded guilty during his arraignment Monday and was given 30 days in jail.
